"I have a little bit of a surprise to make" - Former WWE SmackDown talent teases big moment for AEW Dynamite

AEW WrestleDream is in the history books and the show was a grand success, culminating with the historic debut of WWE legend Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge. According to Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks, fans can expect another surprise on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Edge made the save for Darby Allin and Sting when Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne attacked the babyfaces. He delivered a Spear on Nick and Luchasaurus as the crowd went wild for the living legend.

On a recent episode of Being The Elite, Matt Jackson teased another surprise for Dynamite.

“Just don't forget it. Denver. There we go. There's been a lot of shows. Obviously, we've had shows. We're trying to travel from the West Coast to the East Coast every single week. Besides, this one's in Denver. It's been a lot. It's taxing. Guess what? Big night for us, right? Adam Copeland debuts. We got our future title match. Yeah, big things. I would like to do that, by the way. We're all tired, so I have a little bit of a surprise to make, travel, a little bit of a surprise for us this Wednesday coming up. Stay tuned. I think you guys are all going to be happy. Rick's invited, too.” (h/t: wrestlingnews)

Matt Jackson wrestled a couple of matches on SmackDown in 2008, including a Last Man Standing match against The Big Show.

The Young Bucks emerged victorious on AEW WrestleDream

The Young Bucks were in action on AEW WrestleDream in Seattle when they took on the Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn), the Lucha Brothers, and the team of Orange Cassidy and Hook in a Number One Contenders Fatal 4-Way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Expand Tweet

The EVPs emerged victorious to earn a future title shot against FTR who defeated Aussie Open to retain the belts later during the time. The two teams recently wrestled at All In in Wembley Stadium where the former WWE stars came out on top. Their upcoming match will be their fourth tag team match with FTR who currently lead their series by two wins to one.

Do you think The Young Bucks will win the AEW Tag Team Championships this time around? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.