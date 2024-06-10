“I’ll bet we can figure something out” - Jim Ross assures top champion a spot at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden III

Jim Ross has just assured a top champion of a spot at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door III event that is due to take place later this month. This was a completely surprising response from the legendary commentator.

The star is none other than Jeff Cobb. Cobb is a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is a member of the United Empire Stable. He is also the NJPW World Television Champion and is a top star in the company.

He took to Twitter to tell the fans that he does not have a match at the upcoming Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View and that he would be ok if someone stepped up to take him on. Towards the end of the message, he asked Jim Ross for some tips.

The WWE Hall of Famer, being the kind man that he is, assured him that something can be figured out. He wrote:

"I’ll bet we can figure something out, Big FELLA! 🤠."

Jim Ross compared Darby Allin to Jeff Hardy

Jim Ross is one of the most experienced analyst in pro wrestling and fans take whatever he says very seriously. He recently compared AEW star Darby Allin to former WWE star Jeff Hardy in what was a great take.

Allin, like Hardy, is a high flyer and is not afraid to take risks. Ross was speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio when he said this about Darby:

"Homegrown talent stepping up and working main event style matches. Example, Darby Allin. Darby's style in the ring might not be everybody's cup of tea. However, he's unique, he's different. He kind of has Jeff Hardy in him from back in the day, and I don't have any problem with that. I think some of these young cats have come into their own. It's heartwarming, they want to live their dreams. I know we hear that a lot and it's cliche as hell, but they want to live their dreams, and now working on these pay-per-views gives them the opportunity to do so. I'm a big fan of living your dream."

Many fans feel this was quite an accurate description of the young AEW star and it only goes to show how much Darby Allin is appreciated within the company.

