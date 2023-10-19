"I’ll forever be great to you" - Former AEW star refuses to talk ill about CM Punk

CM Punk has been surrounded by controversies since the unfortunate Brawl Out incident in 2022. While some have criticized The Second City Saint for his alleged actions, others have supported him. Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol recently discussed his backstage equation with Punk.

In September 2023, CM Punk was fired from AEW due to his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In pay-per-view. The former world champion's shocking exit was met with mixed reactions from his colleagues and fans.

On his YouTube channel, Del Sol sent his best wishes to The Second City, mentioning how the latter treated him well in the AEW locker room. He also thanked Punk for being kind.

"He did not have to reach out to me and talk to me as much as he did, so he will always be a friend in my book. I like CM Punk and hope the best for him for whatever he decides to do next. The fact that he treated me so well means a lot to me. He was good to me. If you’re good to me, I’ll forever be great to you – big thanks to CM Punk.” [H/T Ringside News]

The former AEW star also revealed how CM Punk reached out to him while he was injured

In the abovementioned video, Fuego Del Sol also revealed how Punk helped him during his foot injury.

”He always made time for me. He was always kind to me. I don’t know how everybody else feels about Punk. I try to never let someone else’s opinion of someone distract how they treated me. I try to figure out how they treated me. Did they treat me well? When I got hurt and had a foot injury, he had a similar foot injury the year before."

Del Sol revealed that Punk gave him helpful advice while the former was dealing with a severe injury:

"He reached out to me when he didn’t have to, he gave me advice, [and] he let me vent when I was in a dark place during my injury. I will forever be grateful and thankful to him for that." [H/T Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Punk is rumored to make his WWE return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event next month in his hometown, Chicago. Meanwhile, there have also been contradictory reports about his pro wrestling future.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches