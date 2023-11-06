"I'll see you at Survivor Series," "Full Gear is in 2 weeks" - Fans react to top free agent's tease amid rumored WWE and AEW interest

AEW's Tony Khan and WWE's Triple H have a free agent to think about. A female wrestler has ignited the collective imagination of social media users with her single post, which hints at her return to wrestling. Social media is agog with support for her to join one of the two premier wrestling promotions.

You guessed it right; the star in question is none other than Mariah May, who was last seen wrestling for World Wonder Ring Stardom. May is one of the few female wrestlers who have a following outside the world of wrestling. She is a model, has her YouTube channel going strong, and has earlier worked with WWE Shop. Her recent social media post hinted at her returning to the ring:

Expand Tweet

Her fanbase put out several options for her:

Mariah May's fans have several suggestions for her

There's no confirmation regarding what Mariah actually meant by that post, so fans will need to wait and watch. Apart from WWE and AEW, there are several other wrestling promotions that Mariah might be interested in.

AEW has been signing up big names

Tony Khan is pretty focused on adding bigger names to the AEW roster. In recent months, he managed to land Adam Copeland and Ric Flair, even though the exact role of the latter is not clear.

When it comes to the women's division, AEW recently lost out on Jade Cargill. However, Khan still has a stellar women's division roster with the likes of Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Abadon, and others.

If Mariah hasn't yet signed up with either of the two wrestling promotions, it is surely an exciting time for bookers and talent agencies, as they try to compete against each other to sign her.

Where will Mariah end up? Tell us in the comments section.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here