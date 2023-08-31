"I don't look like Batista or any of these guys" - AEW star confirms he was frowned upon in WWE

Former WWE talent and current AEW backstage coach disclosed how the Stamford-based promotion treated the indie wrestlers when he was there in the developmental.

There is no denying that WWE and Vince McMahon have fumbled several indie wrestlers over the years and failed to bring the best out of them. One such wrestler is Colt Cabana, who started his career on the independent scene and in Ring of Honor before eventually signing with WWE in 2007.

Cabana is currently signed with AEW as a coach, also providing services to the company's acquisition, ROH. During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Colt recalled his stint in the Stamford-based promotion and how he was treated as an indie guy because he didn't have a physique like Batista and others.

"And I'm such a pessimist that ... I kind of assumed like, 'I don't know how long I'll be in WWE. I don't look like Batista or any of these guys. I'm an indie guy.' They were frowning at indie guys at that time. But [I thought] I'll be gone a little bit. I'll be able to get fresh for the independents if I come back, and while I'm doing that, I'll make a paycheck and I'll also be able to learn and just get around all of these wrestlers in this wrestling situation while I'm in developmental," Cabana admitted. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Colt Cabana also revealed why he left ROH for WWE

Colt Cabana re-appeared on the independent scene and Ring of Honor before eventually signing with AEW in 2020.

In the aforementioned interview, Cabana also reflected on why he took a break from Ring of Honor despite having a great run and appearing on the WWE scene.

"I just remember at the time with Ring of Honor, I had been there many years, I had just finished my feud with Homicide," Cabana said. "It was kind of like... not that there wasn't anything else for me to do, because the Briscoes wrestled there for 20 years. But it kind of... it would be fine for me to take a break from Ring of Honor to make me fresh." [H/T Wrestling INC]

Moreover, Cabana plays a vital role backstage in AEW and Ring of Honor as a coach. He will be remembered forever for his impressive ROH run as an active competitor before joining the big league wrestling in the biggest wrestling promotion.

Are you a fan of Colt Cabana? Sound off in the comments section below.