“I love AEW” - Recently released WWE star is open to joining Tony Khan’s promotion

A former WWE star is very much open to joining AEW after her release last month. She wrestled in Tony Khan's promotion on Dark back in 2020.

Released WWE star Cora Jade (aka Elayna Black) is open to joining AEW. Cora, unfortunately, was released from the Stamford-based promotion last month along with multiple other stars. She joined the promotion in 2021 and was a top name in NXT for a few years. However, she never made it to the main roster.

Over a month after her release, Elayna Black reflected on possibly joining All Elite Wrestling. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Elayna said that she is open to having talks with AEW, as she has watched their shows since 2020 and also wrestled on Dark in the same year.

"So I feel like I'm trying to just enjoy where I'm at right now and not worry about that. But if the call came, I would definitely be open to talking and whatever. I've watched all the AEW shows since 2020, I never stopped watching them. Just couldn't talk about it. I love AEW. I love wrestling. I want to continue to wrestle, wherever that is. If the call comes, hey, I'm here, but if it doesn't for a few months or never, I don't know, I'm not sitting here stressing about it, but I'm open to it," Cora said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Released WWE star is not in any rush to sign anywhere

While former WWE star Cora Jade (aka Elayna Black) is open to having talks with Tony Khan's promotion, she is also in no hurry to sign anywhere following her release. Elayna said that she is enjoying life right now and is not sitting and waiting for any offer.

"I'm open to whatever. I'm not in any rush to sign anywhere right now. I'm not, like, sitting here waiting for that. Because I feel like for the first time in my life, I'm trying to be present and just enjoy life now and what's happening now. Because I feel like a lot of times I was always worried about what's next, and this business is so go, go, go, go, go. It's hard to sit and be present." [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

Hereafter, only time will tell what the future has in store for Elayna Black following her WWE release.

