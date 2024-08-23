"I love her and boyfriend" - WWE legend admires absent AEW star Jamie Hayter

A WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW personality offered praise for the former AEW women's world champion, Jamie Hayter. Jamie has been absent from in-ring competition for over a year now.

The WWE legend in question is the former AEW backstage coach and trainer, Mark Henry. Mark is no longer with Tony Khan's promotion as of now after announcing his departure recently. Meanwhile, Henry acknowledged the former women's world champion, Jamie Hayter.

Hayter was last seen at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last year, where she lost the AEW women's world championship to Toni Storm. She has been out of action ever since due to injury, and fans on the internet have expressed how they miss her presence on television. Many have speculated that she might return at All In this Sunday.

Trending

Meanwhile, a user on the 'X' social media platform shared a picture of Jamie and asked everyone to say something positive about the former AEW women's world champion. Interestingly, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry reacted to the post and complimented Hayter and her boyfriend:

"I love her and boyfriend. Great people!" Henry wrote.

Expand Tweet

Jamie Hayter may never work with a top AEW star due to their issues

Jamie Hayter has a storied history with the top AEW star, Dr. Britt Baker, as the two were paired together. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful implied that the two women may not work with each other due to their reported personal issues:

"I don't know if there will be any integration with Britt Baker. I feel like that ship has sailed interpersonally for those two," Sapp revealed.

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, only time will tell when Hayter will be healthy for an in-ring return and who will be on her radar upon her return.

Do you miss Hayter on AEW TV? Sound off in the discussions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback