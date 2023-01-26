"I love you man" - Mark Briscoe's emotional message to honor his brother's passing following AEW debut

Mark Briscoe dedicated his AEW debut victory over Jay Lethal tonight to his late brother, Jay.

Jay Briscoe passed away last week aged just 38 years old. Tributes have poured in since but tonight his brother took to the ring in his name during AEW Dynamite. It was a match designed to honor the memory of the 2-time ROH Champion, pitting Mark against one of Jay's greatest rivals, Jay Lethal.

Briscoe aptly won the bout with his brother's finisher, the J-Driller, marking his first AEW appearance with a momentous victory. It was a hard-hitting affair, typical of The Briscoes' style fans had come to love over the past two decades.

After winning the bout, Mark spoke directly to the camera. He dedicated the win to his brother, referring by his real name Jamin and saying he loves him. Briscoe was understandably emotional wrestling the bout just a week after Jay passed.

Mark and Jay were ROH tag champs at the time of his passing, capturing their 13th reign with the belts against FTR last month at Final Battle. The younger Briscoe brother carried not just his own but his brother's title belt to the ring, ensuring that he was truly carrying their legacy forward.

What did you make of Mark Briscoe's debut? Let us know in the comments below.

