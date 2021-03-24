"I would love to work in the same company one day" - Britt Baker on wanting Adam Cole to join her in AEW

Britt Baker would love to see Adam Cole in AEW one day because it doesn't sound like she has any interest in going to WWE.

Renee Paquette had Britt Baker as a guest this week on her Oral Sessions Podcast to discuss all things AEW.

The subject eventually turned to Britt Baker's boyfriend, former NXT Champion Adam Cole. Baker admitted while this might create a little controversy, she hopes that Cole will join her in AEW one day.

"And it's no secret, he comes to AEW sometimes and hangs out in the back. His best friends are the Bucks and Kenny, so he's got tons of tons of friends there. I know this is gonna create probably a little bit of controversy, but I would love to work in the same company one day. I think that would make things a little bit easier. With that being said, I'm probably never leaving AEW because that's my home."

Britt Baker is grateful for AEW allowing her to step out of Adam Cole's shadow

While working for the same company could occur sometime in the future, Britt Baker is grateful that the two are in different places for the time being. It has allowed her to establish herself as more than just "Adam Cole's baybay."

"I would say to absence makes the heart grow fonder. I mean, being apart sucks, but it always makes it that much more special when you get to see each other again. And like when you get like a week to hang out instead of two days. And I think the best thing for me was that we are in different companies for the time being so that I could have time to establish myself, instead of just being Adam Cole's baybay."

