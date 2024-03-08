"I love ya" - AEW star comes out in support of Bianca Belair after recent controversy

An AEW wrestler has come out in support of WWE's Bianca Belair, who was recently the victim of racist comments. It all happened when WWE Games shared the cover photo of their upcoming game 2K24, which features her along with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes.

In a rare case of camaraderie that passes across wrestling promotions, the female AEW wrestler has posted her support to Belair. That wrestler is African-American wrestler Athena, who is signed with AEW currently.

"I love ya kisses! #WeLoveYouBianca" she posted.

Belair is one of the hottest names in the wrestling industry currently and has enough and more accolades under her belt to prove that she is one of the best female wrestlers of all time.

She also has the achievement of being one of the first two African-Americans to headline a WrestleMania, when she dueled with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. She is also one of the longest-reigning WWE women's champions with a total reign of 420 days.

WWE stars support Bianca Belair after racists target her

Several from the Stamford-based company have also shown their support to Bianca. Cody Rhodes took to his X account and posted his support.

"E S T", wrote Rhodes

Check out Rhodes' tweet:

Belair was one of the wrestlers to face Jade Cargill during the Royal Rumble event and in the female Royal Rumble. Fans liked the initial interaction, and there is every chance Cargill and Belair could face each other at the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania, on the 40th edition of the Wrestling special.

With so many talented wrestlers on the roster, it remains to be seen if the Creative Team will be able to set up a feud between the former AEW TBS Champion Big Jade and Belair, which could be massively interesting for the wrestling audience.

