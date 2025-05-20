  • home icon
  • "I love you" - Former AEW champion reacts after Zoey Stark suffers devastating injury on WWE RAW

"I love you" - Former AEW champion reacts after Zoey Stark suffers devastating injury on WWE RAW

By Sujay
Modified May 20, 2025 02:33 GMT
Zoey Starks got injured on WWE RAW. (Image credits: Netflix &amp; AEW Facebook page)
Zoey Stark got injured on WWE RAW (Image credits: Netflix & AEW's Facebook page)

Zoey Stark was sent a message of encouragement by a former AEW champion after she suffered what looked like a devastating injury on WWE RAW. The injury was hard to watch, and fans will hope that it's not too serious.

Stark took on Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in a triple-threat bout to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Rhea Ripley came out on top and qualified, but not before Zoey Stark twisted her knee and injured herself.

She needed assistance walking to the back, and seeing her plight, AEW star Thunder Rosa sent out an encouraging message. Taking to X/Twitter, the former AEW Women's World Champion wrote:

“Wrestling is a beautiful and dangerous sport. We give our all everytime we step in the ring and we also risk a lot when we do what we love. @ZoeyStarkWWE I love you sister and I hope you recover soon 🫶🏾.”

With the way she landed and twisted her knee, it looks like she could be on the sidelines for quite some time. We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Zoey Stark as she looks set to recover from this injury and hope to see her back in action very soon.

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
