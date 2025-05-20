"I love you" - Former AEW champion reacts after Zoey Stark suffers devastating injury on WWE RAW

Zoey Stark was sent a message of encouragement by a former AEW champion after she suffered what looked like a devastating injury on WWE RAW. The injury was hard to watch, and fans will hope that it's not too serious.

Stark took on Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in a triple-threat bout to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Rhea Ripley came out on top and qualified, but not before Zoey Stark twisted her knee and injured herself.

She needed assistance walking to the back, and seeing her plight, AEW star Thunder Rosa sent out an encouraging message. Taking to X/Twitter, the former AEW Women's World Champion wrote:

“Wrestling is a beautiful and dangerous sport. We give our all everytime we step in the ring and we also risk a lot when we do what we love. @ZoeyStarkWWE I love you sister and I hope you recover soon 🫶🏾.”

With the way she landed and twisted her knee, it looks like she could be on the sidelines for quite some time. We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Zoey Stark as she looks set to recover from this injury and hope to see her back in action very soon.

