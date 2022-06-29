"I'm better than Batista" - Top AEW star responds to comparisons with 6-time WWE World Champion

AEW star Wardlow recently overcame MJF to 'officially' sign with AEW and looks set for a shot at Scorpio Sky's TNT Championship. Despite not being on the card for Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Wardlow is eyeing a title gold in the near future.

The popular AEW star recently did a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he addressed comparisons to WWE Hall of Famer Batista.

Wardlow, a big fan of Batista while he was growing up, said that he was obviously flattered by the comparisons before boldly stating that he was better inside the ring than the six-time WWE world champion, in his opinion.

"I am always very flattered with comparisons to Batista. Of course, I have to have some more confidence so I'll go on a limb and say I'm better than Batista, which I know is a hell of a statement but any comparisons to him are honesty flattering. I was a huge Batisa fan, the biggest Batista fan. He's very much a large reason why I'm sitting here and talking to you today. So, I love it."

AEW's Wardlow named Bret Hart, Jeff Hardy, and more of his favorite wrestlers

During the same conversation, Wardlow also opened up about his favorite wrestlers when he was growing up.

The first name he mentioned was former WWE and WCW World Champion Bret Hart. He also named Mr. Perfect, Razor Ramon, and Kevin Nash as favorites in that era, as well as The Rock.

"The first person that made me fall in love with the business was Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. He was my all time favourite as a kid, and then Mr. Perfect was another favourite. My favourite heel was Razor Ramon, and then it was Kevin Nash."

Wardlow also named Jeff Hardy as another of his all-time favorites when he was growing up:

"And then it was The Rock and then it was very very much Jeff Hardy, very deep love for Jeff Hardy for many years and then that passion transferred to Batista. When I was in high school, started growing and working out, Batista was breaking out and he was my ultimate favourite."

Wardlow's latest AEW match saw him face 20 members of the promotion's security team at the behest of Mark Sterling. Mr. Mayhem overcame the odds without breaking into much sweat as he eyes title gold in the coming weeks.

