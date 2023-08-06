"I'm a Brock Lesnar fan now," says Brandi Rhodes in the aftermath of Cody Rhodes' match at SummerSlam

Following her husband Cody Rhodes's victory earlier tonight at Summerslam, Brandi Rhodes announced that she was a new fan of The Beast Incarnate.

In their rubber match to finally put the feud away, the pair shared the ring once more. Although it seemed as if Lesnar was dominating the first half of the match, The American Nightmare's tenacity helped him shift the momentum in his direction, eventually leading to his victory.

After the match, the pair shared a moment of respect as Lesnar raised Cody Rhodes' hand, confirming his acknowledgment of his loss and his respect towards The American Nightmare. Brandi Rhodes reacted to this moment and confirmed that he was now a Brock Lesnar fan.

"Well bless my soul. I'm a Brock Lesnar fan now."

Cody Rhodes has now gotten rid of the ghost of The Beast Incarnate, who has been tormenting him, and can now move forward and aim for his other aspirations within the promotion. He can now name himself as one of the superstars who was able to get the best of Brock Lesnar, one of the most dominant names in WWE of all time.

