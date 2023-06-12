"I'm going to f**k you in the a**" - AEW star recalls The Iron Sheik threatening to beat him up in real life

Just a few days ago, the wrestling world lost another icon, The Iron Sheik. During the 80s and 90s, he was known as one of the greatest villains of the time. He feuded with the likes of Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter. Rest in peace to another great of the WWF era.

Several other icons who have worked beside him, have interacted with him, or even grown up watching The Iron Sheik, have paid tribute to him. The latest is Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Sheik stepped foot in WWF way before Roberts, but the two have been acquainted since their early wrestling days in the 70s.

Guesting on Busted Open Radio, the AEW star talked about a time when he was on a road trip with The Iron Sheik in 1975. The language barrier between the two almost led to a scuffle.

“I think I called him a ‘bad son of a b***h.’ He freaking lost it. I was driving in the car and he’s like, ‘You motherf***er. I can’t believe you call Sheiky Baby bad son of a b***h. Pull the car over, I’m going to teach you some respect. I’m going to f*** you in the a**.’"

Roberts then narrated how he had to explain that he was complimenting the Hall of Famer.

“With a difference in languages, you call somebody a ‘bad son of a b***h.’ In their language that means they’re a piece of s***, but in our language, it means you’re a bad motherf***er.” [H/T insidetheropes]

WWE Hall of Famer talks about The Iron Sheik's positive influence

The Iron Sheik has not only impacted the thousands of fans who tuned in to WWF growing up, but also created memories with many of his co-wrestlers and other icons in the industry. After his passing, he received a flood of warm messages and anecdotes from the people he touched.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also talked about the impact The Iron Sheik had on their locker room when he worked with him.

"Back in the day, man, you drove 200-300 miles every night trying to get to a town. Next day you are there and you've got stress on you. It is really bad sometimes. You could see Sheik and he would come in that locker room and he would light it right up with some big joke or something funny to say to somebody. Everybody would start laughing, he would make your day," said Teddy Long. [From 02:57 - 03:22]

Sheik, who gave the people of his era countless memories, will be remembered as an icon of the industry. He will, indeed, never be forgotten.

