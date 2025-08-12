"I'm going home" - AEW veteran Jim Ross gives major life update

AEW veteran commentator Jim Ross has had his fair share of ups and downs this year. After recovering from cancer earlier this year and making an appearance at All In: Texas, the WWE Hall of Famer gave a major life update about returning "home."

Since he began working with All Elite Wrestling in 2019, Jim Ross has been living in Jacksonville, Florida. His commitment level has been commendable for the last few years. However, now that he is working in a much limited capacity, Ross has made a huge decision.

On the latest edition of his podcast, Grilling JR, the WWE legend revealed that he was selling his condo in Jacksonville as part of his plan to move back to Oklahoma. Ross grew up in Oklahoma and still has friends, including doctors, there. Jim Ross believed he could easily access medical treatment with trusted personnel.

"I’m moving toward that Oklahoma move because I’m going home. I love it. I’m going back to Oklahoma. I’ve got my buddies there, and several of them are doctors. I don’t have to get used to or get acquainted with new physicians. When you get to be my age at 73, even though I’m healthy right now and cancer-free, you still want to know that if you need a doctor, you can see one without jumping through hoops." [H/T: Ringside News]

AEW veteran Jim Ross has another reason for selling his condo in Jacksonville, Florida

Apart from the medical services available in Oklahoma, Jim Ross revealed another reason for selling his condo in Jacksonville. He said it was a great time in the real estate market to sell his beachfront property, and the deal would bring him a good return.

"I got a new real estate agent to sell my condo here in Jacksonville. The market’s good for what I’m selling. When I bought this place, I paid cash for it, so I’ll be getting a nice check. Some have already invested, but there’s good profit margins, especially at this time of year for what I’m selling. They just don’t make a lot of beachfront property." [H/T: Ringside News]

With Good Ol' JR moving back to his home state, it remains to be seen how this will affect his future commitments with AEW.

