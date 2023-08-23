"I’m going to take responsibility for my actions" - When AEW's Luchasaurus admitted to cheating on his girlfriend

AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus is best known for his masked persona and in-ring ability. However, under the mask, Austin Matelson is just a normal guy who happens to be on television. A few years ago, he took part in Big Brother and was embroiled in a cheating scandal.

Going into the show, the future AEW star had a girlfriend, but as soon as he met Liz Nolan on the show, things changed. Over the course of his stay, Matelson would enter into a relationship with Nolan on screen, with his girlfriend potentially watching at home.

During a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Austin Matelson addressed his on-screen affair:

"I think it’s going to be very difficult. That’s my biggest regret in the game — how things went down in my personal situation. I’m going to take responsibility for my actions, but ultimately, both her and I knew we were growing apart before this experience."

Matelson continued:

"I should have been the stronger person and ended it before I came into the house. However, I never thought I would find somebody like Liz, and once I did, the feelings I had inside were too strong for me to deny." (H/T: Entertainment Weekly).

While Luchasaurus might not have a match on the upcoming AEW All-In pay-per-view, he's set to defend the TNT Championship next month during All Out against Darby Allin.

Is the AEW star still dating Liz Nolan today?

During the interview with Entertainment Weekly, Austin Matelson seemed very confident in his relationship with Liz Nolan. The star even claimed that fate brought them together and that he hoped their love would be strong enough to overcome the fallout from Big Brother.

Despite Matelson's strong feelings at the time, the two parted ways after a few months. Liz Nolan notably took to social media to announce that the couple ended their relationship.

Now that he's become Luchasarus and been signed to All Elite Wrestling, his personal life is a mystery. In Liz Nolan's case, she's since started an OnlyFans account with her twin sister Julia. It's unclear if the AEW star is dating someone today, but he has far more pressing matters to deal with in the ring with Christian Cage at his side.

