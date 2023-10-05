"I'm being held aside" - Former WWE Superstar reveals frustration with booking

Several former WWE Superstars have jumped to All Elite Wrestling over the past four years. The reasons vary, but an issue that often comes up is missed opportunities in the Stamford-based company. This seems to be the case for former Hit Row member Swerve Strickland.

Swerve was a member of the WWE roster for over two years but spent almost all his time in NXT. After founding the popular stable Hit Row, he was able to win the NXT North American Championship but was released four months later in 2021.

Swerve Strickland recently sat down for an interview with Mark Hoke on the Mark Hoke Show. When asked about his time in NXT, the Mogul Embassy leader called it a great experience but highlighted how difficult it was to get the spotlight:

"It was a great experience, but there were also times where I was like, 'I know I can offer more. I know that I'm being held aside because there is so much focus on the top of the card with the stacked roster with guys that are feeling the same way as well.' They have the opportunities and are getting their chances because they've been feeling like they haven't been used to the best of their abilities, so now it's their turn to get theirs and their opportunity to showcase that."

Strickland further expressed his frustration with not being able to utilize his creativity. However, the former WWE Superstar understands that the company had its own plans:

"As me, I'm like, 'Ah man.' You can't just cut the line and jump in front of these guys that have been there. Then, there are the occasional guys who can jump the line and get right to the top. That can be frustrating. There were those frustrating times, especially when you have all this creative energy and these different ideas that you can truly give something different and unique on the show. At the same time, it's not your show and it's not necessarily your time to push that idea because they have their plans as well," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Swerve Strickland on creative opportunities in AEW vs. WWE

Swerve Strickland is heating up in All Elite Wrestling, getting big reactions from crowds and snatching an impressive victory over 'Hangman' Adam Page at this past Sunday's WrestleDream pay-per-view. His demeanor and aggressive style have quickly made him a fan favorite.

In the same interview, Swerve compared creative booking to writing a movie. He stated that with WWE, he had to wait until the company was ready to display his genre. However, AEW was ready to push his style to the forefront almost immediately:

"To have that opportunity, no different than WWE's roster being stacked full of talent, AEW was jam-packed full of talent and being able to showcase that and work with those guys is unlike any place you could ever be. It's rewarding when you know your ideas are being heard, and they take a chance on it. It could always fail, but at least they take a chance on it," he stated. [H/T Fightful]

Do you think Swerve Strickland will enter the main event scene in the near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

