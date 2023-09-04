"I'm not the kid you shoved in Brooklyn, motherf**ker" - MJF sends warning to former WWE United States Champion

Tonight at All Out, in an unexpected turn of events, MJF and Samoa Joe went at each other.

As MJF was making his way backstage after his match, Samoa Joe began his entrance as he was next in line to take the ring for his match against Shane Taylor. Joe gave a quick shove to the AEW World Champion with a smirk on his face, but MJF wasn't having it.

He went after the Samoan Submission Machine, and a fistfight began between the two in the middle of the ring before Joe locked him in a Guillotine Lock, and security needed to intervene.

On Twitter, the Devil of AEW spoke out on Samoa Joe, saying he wasn't the kid he shoved in Brooklyn, a possible nod to the infamous segment they had seven years ago when MJF had a WWE cameo as security during Joe's entrance at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn.

"I’m not the kid you shoved in Brooklyn, motherf***er. Game on."

MJF has denied previously that he was the man who Joe shoved in NXT, so he could either be doing the same now or claiming that he wasn't the same man, and he was better now and could now take the fight to the ROH TV Champion.

