"I'm never wrestling again" - AEW star almost announced shock retirement in 2023

An AEW star recently disclosed that he was considering retirement in 2023 after a personal tragedy.

The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) were one of the best tag teams on the independent circuit until last year. They made a name for themselves in Ring of Honor where they held the tag team title numerous times. Unfortunately, their run as a tandem abruptly ended when Jay passed away due to a car accident.

Since Jay's death, Mark Briscoe has been wrestling as a singles star, primarily making appearances on AEW Collision and ROH. Speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, Mark revealed that he almost announced his in-ring retirement after his brother passed away.

"That was my very first thought, I'm never wrestling again, but it really didn't take long at all for me to reconsider and change my mind there once I got thinking about what he would want me to do. My initial reaction was I'm never wrestling again. I don't ever want to wrestle again, and then like I said, when I thought about what he would want me to do, it wasn't long at all and I was like, I can't just quit at this point. I gotta carry on for him." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Mark Briscoe has much to contribute to the pro wrestling world as a solo competitor. Hence, the AEW star's potential retirement last year could have shocked fans worldwide.

AEW star Mark Briscoe on potentially winning the ROH World Championship

Mark Briscoe has been a tag team wrestler his whole career and while he and his brother have won titles all around the world, he has never captured the ROH World Championship. He will finally get the chance to secure the coveted gold when he challenges Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor 2024.

On the same podcast episode, the AEW star explained what it would mean to him to become ROH World Champion.

"It means a lot, man. It'd be cool. Ring of Honor from 2002 and the stages and the ages and the eras of Ring of Honor, it's amazing. I don't think the Ring of Honor World Title gets the credit it deserves for its significance in the history of professional wrestling. It would be an honor and it would be really cool, especially after being here from day one."

Mark added that he was training hard and studying tapes to prepare himself for the title contest.

"Singles gold has eluded me to this point, but I'm feeling real good about this one. I'm training hard. I got my mind right. I've been watching tapes. I've been studying Eddie. I know Eddie and I know he's gonna try to bring it, but I got something for him, but it would mean a great deal." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

It will be interesting to see if Mark Briscoe can dethrone Eddie Kingston and become the new ROH World Champion.

