"I'm ready to finish this beef" - Britt Baker invited back to AEW

An AEW star has invited Britt Baker back to AEW and said that she wants to finish the beef with her. This will make for some great viewing, and the fans should be excited.

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker were once bitter rivals, and they had some incredible matches. One of the most infamous encounters they had took place inside a steel cage in 2022, when Rosa defeated Baker to become the new AEW Women's World Champion.

After that, the two stars never really got into the same ring again. Rosa has now called out Britt Baker, expressing her desire to end this feud. Speaking on KFox14, she said:

“Well, that was for the Lights Out match. We were runner up for match of the year for the cage match. But I can tell you that cage match is one of the most brutal, violent, and bloody matches that you’ve seen two women head to head. We didn’t end the feud there. That’s where I won the championship that Dr. Britt Baker had. So I always say that I’m still waiting for her to come back, because I am her past and her future. So whenever she’s ready, I’m ready to finish this beef that we had for a couple years now. So I was very blessed that with her that I was able to headline that Dynamite in 2021 and then Dynamite in 2022. Those are the matches that definitely define my career.” [H/T Fightful]

Baker's last AEW appearance took place in November 2024 on Dynamite, during a match against Penelope Ford.

AEW star Thunder Rosa calls herself the best in the world

In the same interview, Thunder Rosa took the liberty of calling herself one of the best wrestlers in the world. She laid out exactly why she thought that way and said:

“I’m very proud to say that I am one of the best wrestlers in the world, and I could possibly one day I can come and look like I can be… and the next day you can see me and look like I’m about to whip your a*s. So we love that. We love that we are accepted for who we are, and we can show that on TV, which is probably one of the best assets that we can have at AEW.” [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what Britt Baker has to say about this and what kind of plans Tony Khan has for her.

