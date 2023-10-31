"I’m very scared of who he targets next" - Top AEW star refuses to have another match with Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland is one of the most charismatic wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling right now. His recent performances in the squared circle has left the fans demanding for gold around his waist.

A two-time AEW International Champion talked about Swerve Strickland's skills and hopes not to face him again. The AEW star in question is Orange Cassidy.

While speaking to Cheesecakes and Controllers, Orange Cassidy spoke about his first title reign.

“It is bizarre that I have had so many matches because I don’t like to wrestle. Having all these matches, I don’t like any of them, but it was an honor to be in the ring with Katsuyori Shibata. I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that he wrestled me and is wrestling now. The Wheeler Yuta matches had a place that were a little more personal," Orange Cassidy said.

Freshly Squeezed also reflected on some of the toughest opponents he has faced during his reign as a champion.

"I’ve had some time to think back (...) Obviously, the Jon Moxley match is still in my brain, but there is another person…the match that I had with Swerve Strickland, that one, I’m still surprised I got out of it with the championship. Swerve is…I’m very scared of who he targets next. Here’s hoping he goes after the World Title and not me.” [H/T eWrestling News]

The bout between Orange Cassidy and Swerve Strickland was one of the best matches for both of these men. This match also put Orange Cassidy's reign in jeopardy, as Swerve was very close to winning the title.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy praised Swerve Strickland

AEW star Swerve Strickland has been receiving appreciation from all critics due to his immaculate performance. One more superstar applauded the 33-year-old for his in-ring work.

Speaking on Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy said that Strickland is a very dependable talent and an important part of the roster.

"Swerve is a guy that I would vouch for. I think he's a guy that deserves to have a great spot in AEW and build around that guy, let him be one of the building blocks of the company. I think he's got a great look, I think he has a great personality. He's just a good guy overall. He's very dependable. I think that's a very important part," Matt Hardy said. [H/T Fightful]

From Strickland's current push, it can be depicted that he is not far from his first singles championship win.

Who do you think Swerve Strickland should defeat to become champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

