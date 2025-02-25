"I’m special" - Popular AEW star has been allowed to simultaneously have a WWE deal

Several top AEW stars originally made their names in WWE, and several superstars in the Stamford-based promotion once called AEW home. A certain wrestling legend has been with Tony Khan for years now, all while still earning money from his former employer. An interesting story on how this happened was just revealed.

Ad

Jake Roberts made his first All Elite Wrestling appearance in 2019, then returned for a surprise Dynamite appearance in March 2020. Roberts' legendary career began in 1975, with success in WWE, WCW, ECW, and many other promotions. The 69-year-old works as an on-screen talent for Tony Khan's company, and a Special Advisor for its community outreach program. Roberts has been signed to a WWE Legends contract for some time, which allows him to earn money off merchandise, among other perks. This has also allowed him to appear in multiple WWE video games, and he was recently confirmed for WWE 2K25.

Ad

Trending

The Snake took fan questions on the latest episode of The Snake Pit podcast and revealed how he's able to appear in WWE video games while signed to AEW. Roberts was asked how this is possible.

"Well, I’m special. It’s a situation where I’m going to work for [All Elite Wrestling], and I’d like to keep my Legends contract. I told AEW that I was going to try to keep it. They said, ‘Fine, do it.’ So when I went to WWE, I told them I was going to work for AEW, and they gave me their blessing. Let’s face it, they still want to make money off of me," Jake Roberts said. [H/T to Fightful]

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Jake's last WWE match on record was at a non-televised live event on March 1, 1997. He defeated The Good that night in Alexandria, Louisiana. His last TV match was a loss to then-Intercontinental Champion Triple H at Pre-Game Pandemonium in Philadelphia around one month prior.

AEW Revolution updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling will invade Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 9 for Revolution 2025. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Pre-show Match: "Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA

MJF vs. Adam Page

Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita or Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kenny Omega

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Expand Tweet

The sixth annual Revolution PPV is expected to be headlined by the first Moxley vs. Cope match. Revolution 2024 was main-evented by the retirement of Sting as he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback