"I'm super proud of him" - Former tag team partner on Miro's AEW run (Exclusive)

Former WWE superstar Aiden English has heaped praise on Miro's TNT title run in AEW.

English had a great run in WWE where he teamed up with Miro, who was known as Rusev at the time. The pair also kickstarted the 'Rusev Day' gimmick. Even though the duo remains unsuccessful in winning tag team titles, their dynamic was quite popular with WWE fans back in the day.

April 2020 - Rusev and Aiden English released on the same day by WWE.



Aiden English was a special guest on the latest edition of 'UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone' on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel. The former WWE star opened up on numerous topics, most notably the Rusev day gimmick.

He also gave his verdict on Miro's AEW run and said he was happy to see his former tag team partner succeed in Tony Khan's promotion.

"I'm super proud of him man. We got released at the same time, and that was a guy who people have been saying for years, had just like hadn't been quite. He had a hell of a run doing the US title thing, wrestling Cena at Mania, all that stuff but then. Even with the Rusev day stuff, people were waiting to really pull the trigger on him and it didn't seem to go somewhere. Especially after the Rusev day stuff, when neither one of us really given much of anything."

"And so to see him go somewhere, and given the chance to kind of be himself and not only like yeah, he's the killer Miro, he's the Bulgarian Brute, he is this bada**, he is a big guy, really great wrestler. But then like to let him be himself, talk about who he is and stuff like that and be very successful. I talked to a lot of my friends over there and I get it, there's this open environment over there. And so yeah I'm super happy for him, I'm super proud of him. Great run so far as the TNT champion. I can hope nothing but the best," said English.

Miro will face Brian Pillman Jr. on the June 30th episode of AEW Dynamite

Ever since becoming the TNT Champion, Miro has been on a roll in AEW. The Bulgarian star has already defended the title three times and produced dominating performances in all of the matches.

Miro will once again put his TNT Championship on the line when AEW Dynamite finally returns to its Wednesday night slot on June 30th. Brian Pillman Jr. will be challenging him for the title that night.

