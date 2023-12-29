"I’m sure it’ll all leak" - Top AEW star drops massive tease about becoming a free agent 

A top AEW star has recently shared comments that are sure to get the fans talking as he has cast doubt about his contract status with the promotion. The said wrestler is MJF, who has yet again teased becoming a free agent in 2024.

The Salt of the Earth is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at this Saturday night's Worlds End pay-per-view. Regardless of who comes on top, the two are sure to leave the fans enthralled with a back-and-forth clash.

Moreover, the mystery surrounding The Devil and Tony Khan claiming that its identity would be revealed on the upcoming show also has the viewers hooked. Amid this, MJF has yet again dropped hints about becoming a free agent. In a new article penned for Player's Tribune, the 27-year-old commented on his future:

“I’m wrestling Samoa Joe for the [AEW] world title on Saturday night & I have no idea what’s going to happen after that. You’ll probably hear some stories about me over the next few days, about my contract, about the injuries I’ve been dealing with, about the condition my body is in, about who knows what else. I’m sure it’ll all leak," said MJF.

MJF praises AEW fans

Elsewhere in the article, MJF reserved special words for All Elite Wrestling's ardent fanbase, saying they were the best bunch of fans. The Salt of the Earth thanked viewers for embracing the wild swings the company took with its characters:

"Our fans — they’re the best. F*cking sue me. They’re smart, they’re passionate (which is usually code for “lunatic” but not in this case) (mostly), and simply put they love this sh*t. And I don’t mean “love” as in blind loyalty, or “love” as in mark behavior. “Love” as in love. “Love” as in, embracing our best stuff: Swerve and Hangman’s deathmatch. Darby’s stunts. Eddie Kingston’s promos (still a bum). “Timeless” Toni Storm. The f*cking bangers that Jamie Hayter was putting on. MJF-Cole. MJF-Cody. MJF-Bryan. MJF-Punk. MJF-Kenny. MJF-Joe. MJF’s promos. MJF’s body. Wardlow being a pig and betraying MJF."

It remains to be seen if Maxwell Friedman Jacob stays with Tony Khan's promotion for the long run or if he soon becomes a hot free agent.

