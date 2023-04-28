"I'm terrible at it" - AEW personality has no interest in returning to TV again

AEW personality and long-time Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of the Jacksonville Jaguars Megha Parekh has revealed that she has no interest in returning to television again as an on-screen personality.

Parekh, who is the Chief Legal Officer for AEW and has been with the company since its inception, has appeared onscreen occasionally, mainly during contract signings.

During a recent interview with the A2theK Wrestling Show, Megha Parekh said she admits that performing as a character on weekly TV is not something she wants to do again while promoting the upcoming show All In.

Parekh feels that she is better off behind the scenes and is quite introverted.

"I'm terrible at it, I am better off behind-the-scenes. I get so nervous and uncomfortable. People probably don't realize, because I do what I do for my job, I'm pretty introverted. I don't have any interest in getting onscreen at all. I will save that time for the people that deserve it and have experience in it, because it is not my strength. I just, no joke, just get so nervous, and I'm just sweating the whole time. It's awful," Parekh said. (22:11 to 22:38)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager AEW SVP & Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh via A2theK has confirmed that All Out PPV will indeed happen the week after All In. AEW SVP & Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh via A2theK has confirmed that All Out PPV will indeed happen the week after All In. https://t.co/PkXErLK58W

Parekh's collaboration with Tony Khan and her significant contribution to All Elite Wrestling's success have been notable. She will remain an essential part of the company's future accomplishments.

Megha Parekh on dealing with big personalities in AEW

Megha Parekh recently spoke about her approach to dealing with big personalities in wrestling and sports.

In the same interview, Parekh spoke about the importance of adapting to different people's communication styles to make them feel comfortable. She uses negotiation techniques to persuade others and doesn't get discouraged if they don't immediately agree with her.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful AEW Senior VP Megha Parekh Discusses How She Handles Big Personalities In AEW dlvr.it/Sn8tzx AEW Senior VP Megha Parekh Discusses How She Handles Big Personalities In AEW dlvr.it/Sn8tzx

Parekh's experience with AEW and the Jacksonville Jaguars demonstrates the power of effective communication and negotiation skills in building successful organizations.

Do you prefer to see executives like Parekh appear on-screen in AEW or stay behind the scenes?

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes