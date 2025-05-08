"I'm waiting for you" - Mariah May teases huge reunion with former partner amid WWE rumors

AEW star Mariah May has kept everyone's head scratching on whether she will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion or move to WWE. She hasn't been seen in the promotion since the Revolution pay-per-view, where she lost to AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm.

The Glamour arrived in AEW after departing STARDOM. In the latter company, she had a tag team partner, Mina Shirakawa, and the duo was very popular. However, they became rivals in All Elite Wrestling, last wrestling in December, where the Woman from Hell stood tall.

In March, Mina Shirakawa officially announced her departure from STARDOM and signed with AEW. Fans have been waiting for her arrival in the company, and so has Mariah May. While Shirakawa was moving to the United States, she sent a heartfelt message on X/Twitter.

Mariah recently took to the platform and replied to her former tag team partner. She said that she's waiting for Mina to arrive at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I’m waiting for you. Us against the world, Mina," she wrote.

It seems the two are bound to reunite once again if the former AEW Women's World Champion returns to the company. Also, fans are eagerly awaiting the comeback of the recently departed STARDOM star.

