"I must give Tony a lot of credit" - WWE Hall of Famer is impressed with AEW President's recent actions

AEW President Tony Khan's recent decisive actions have prompted words of praise from a WWE Hall of Famer.

Despite the turmoil of the last few days following All In at Wembley, Tony Khan has managed to maintain poise. In a decision that he himself stated to be difficult, the All Elite owner released CM Punk from the company. While the decision has divided the wrestling world, Booker T believes the execution of the move required a lot of courage.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast about Tony Khan's video segment at the Chicago episode of Collision, Booker T credited him for his determination.

"I must give Tony a lot of credit. I mean, he didn't have to go out in front of that Chicago fanbase and take that punishment and that abuse, but he went out there and did it. I think at the end of the day, he got his point across and he turned those fans a little bit as far as letting those fans know hey, I did this for you."

He further added:

"This is something that we created, we created together with you guys and those Chicago fans, I must say, they were a big part of it even before CM Punk came on board. I think Chicago was definitely a major player as far as AEW goes, so I give Tony Khan a whole lot of credit." (H/T: WrestlingNews)

The WWE veteran also spoke about his thoughts on CM Punk after his AEW release

Booker T apparently has no beef with The Second City Saint, despite what rumors may suggest.

On the same episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shut down allegations of disliking the former AEW star.

"I know a lot of people say Booker T hated CM Punk. That's not the case at all. I've never really hated Punk or anything like that. But I gotta say, you can be good at what you do, and if people like you, you'll stick around forever. You can be great at what you do, and if people don't like you, they will bounce your a*s up out of there some way, somehow, and that's this situation right here."

As of now, only time will tell what CM Punk has in store for himself down the line.

