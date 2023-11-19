"I need a cigarette after that match," says Renee Paquette after watching brutal clash at Full Gear

AEW's backstage interviewer Renee Paquette has shared her thoughts about the Texas Death Match at Full Gear 2023 which pitted Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page against each other. The match had some extreme spots and captured the audience's attention all along.

Strickland came up trumps in the end, but not before some of the most dangerous foreign objects came into use, including glass and the wrestler's favorites, barbed wire, and staples.

The wrestling world is now responding to the immaculate show put up by the two professional wrestlers, and Renee Paquette, who has been doing backstage interviewing duties for AEW, was one of the first to share her reaction on Twitter.

"I need a cigarette after that match," Renee Paquette shared.

The fact that Renee Paquette has spoken highly about the match should be something to go by. After all, her husband, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, has been involved in some of the most visceral matches in the history of wrestling. It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan, the head booker of AEW, will want to convert this into a storyline angle in the near future.

Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page have been feuding for a while now, and this match was a re-match of the one that they had at WrestleDream in October. Strickland won that match as well, which makes the final toll not a good look for Page.

