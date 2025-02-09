"I never liked Tony Schiavone but this is the ultimate insult," says unhappy veteran AEW star

Tony Schiavone accidentally "insulted" a top AEW star. Another veteran has reacted to this.

Don Callis first started in AEW as Kenny Omega's manager. But after his partnership with The Cleaner had run its course, he betrayed the latter and formed his faction - The Don Callis Family with Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher. However, since then, this faction has undergone many changes. Ospreay and Hobbs left the group while Brian Cage and Lance Archer joined in.

Recently on Collision, Lance Archer continued his usual ways of attacking wrestlers backstage. During this segment, Tony Schiavone accidentally called him Lance Storm. This offended Don Callis who let the AEW commentator know how he felt:

Trending

"I never liked @tonyschiavone24 but this is the ultimate insult, comparing the great Lance Archer to that territory killing, Cracker Barrel eating cure for insomnia Lance Storm."

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Tony Schiavone was all praise for Toni Storm

Toni Storm has been on top of her game ever since she adopted the Timeless Toni Storm persona. She had an incredible run as World Champion. Even after losing the title, Storm played into her character quite well and used storytelling to build up to her comeback. She has also reinvented her persona once again. Storm has shown time and again the impact good storytelling can have on a feud.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone praised Toni Storm's in-ring abilities and called her one of the best women's wrestlers of all time:

“Toni is probably top five of the best women wrestlers, one of the best women wrestlers I’ve ever seen, as far as her in-ring work too. She is absolutely killing it. Toni Storm is a quality person that you want to see prosper, want to see get ahead," Schiavone said. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting if Toni Storm will be able to reclaim the AEW Women's Championship from Mariah May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback