"I would have paid you every f**king dime" - Tony Khan on if former WWE Superstar never wrestled for AEW again

AEW President Tony Khan said he would have paid former WWE Superstar Adam Cole his entire contract money, even if he could have never wrestled again.

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last June, Adam Cole faced a challenging setback due to a severe concussion sustained during a fatal four-way match. However, Cole made a triumphant return to the ring on the March 29 edition of Dynamite and has been wrestling since.

During the AEW All In post-show media scrum, Tony Khan said he would have honored Cole's contract fully, irrespective of his in-ring return.

"You came back purely for the love of the game. I think it’s fair to say this wasn’t money motivated or greed motivated. If you don’t mind me saying, I would have paid you every f*cking dime, even if you never stepped in the ring again. That’s what I told you," Khan said.

The All Elite President continued:

"I wanted you to feel no pressure to step into the ring and put your safety at stake. I wanted you to know that you were getting every f*cking dime of that contract. You came back because you love pro wrestling and you wanted to be here. That’s what makes this so special. Thank you." [H/T Fightful]

Adam Cole challenged MJF for the World Championship in the main event of All In at Wembley Stadium, but he was unsuccessful.

