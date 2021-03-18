"I planned this for six months" - AEW's Tony Khan discusses tonight's Dynamite match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa

The AEW women's division continues to grow and improve every week. Tonight, on AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will go one-on-one with Thunder Rosa in the show's main event in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match.

Tony Khan recently sat down with Sporting News to discuss the AEW women's division and tonight's Dynamite main event. Khan revealed that a Lights Out match was always the plan for these two women when the storyline started six months ago.

"They've been so impressive, and I planned this for six months to pay off in this Lights Out match. It's been a six-month story, but it doesn't work if you don't have people that can pull it off. Everything they've done has stayed hot. If you don't have people who can pull it off, they wouldn't have made it to six months, we would have had to do it sooner or not do it at all, or call an audible. Sometimes things don't work and you don't just stick to your plan if it's not working. In this case, it's worked. Everything they've done has clicked, and it's a credit to Britt and to Thunder Rosa, and all the people who've been a part of the presentation. Rebel has been a great manager and instigator. It's just really strong stuff and it's one of our best programs."

Tony Khan on the growth of the AEW women's division

When asked what wrestling fans can expect from the future of the AEW women's division, Khan painted a very bright picture for the women in AEW going forward.

"You can expect great matches. We've had some really great matches, and this will be, I believe at the top of the list of great matches on the show, in general. This will be one of the top matches we've had. It's a great main event. Lights Out matches have headlined our pay-per-views and the original Fyter Fest. We've had some great ones, and this is a great Lights Out match. This program — the Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa — they're two red-hot wrestlers and two of the best wrestlers in the world. As we continue to develop great wrestlers who can carry a story like this, I expect more great programs and great matches like this one. We've had great improvement in the depth of the roster in the last year and I expect that to continue. This is a huge week for sure, and I think this will be one of our great matches that any of our wrestlers have ever had."

