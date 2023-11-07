"I practiced this on your mom first" - Former WWE star blasts fan for questioning his new move

Former WWE NXT star, who is currently signed with AEW, introduced a new name to his new innovative in-ring move, but a fan tried taking a shot at the name and got a hilarious reply.

The former WWE star in question is none other than The Mogul Embassy leader, Swerve Strickland. Swerve made his AEW debut last year after an unsuccessful run on the WWE's developmental brand. He has since managed to gain prominence and is one of the rising stars on the All Elite roster right now.

After a great tag team run with Keith Lee in the beginning, Strickland turned heel and currently leads the heel faction, The Mogul Embassy. The Realest has had a wonderful year until now with some great singles matches against some of the top stars in Tony Khan's promotion.

Last Saturday on Collision, Swerve squared off against AR Fox in the opening match. In a hard-fought battle, Strickland secured the victory with an innovative move. He later took to the "X" social media platform to let the fans know about the name of his new move, which he named "Home Invasion."

However, a user reacted to the tweet and expressed his dislike for the move, saying, "Call it a power slam move is a trash." This did not bowl well for Swerve as he, being his onscreen self, blasted at the user with a hilarious reply:

"I practiced this on your mom first."

Former WWE star set for a rematch at AEW Full Gear

At the AEW WrestleDream PPV, former WWE star Swerve Strickland squared off against Hangman Adam Page in a singles encounter in his hometown of Seattle. The Realest managed to secure the victory in a great match.

However, the story didn't end there as Swerve invaded Hangman's home on an episode of Dynamite to heat up the rivalry. As a result, a rematch between the two for the upcoming Full Gear PPV has been made official.

While Hangman Page must be hungry for revenge, Swerve would look to take the score 2-0 against Page. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what happens at Full Gear and where the story goes from there.

