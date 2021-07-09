"I have no problem whipping his a** for the rest of his career" - Top AEW star threatens Sting

AEW star Ethan Page has sent a chilling warning to Sting, stating that if the WCW legend doesn't mind his own business, he will regret it for the rest of his career.

Sting, alongside Darby Allin, has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky for over a month. Both teams fought each other in a tag team match at this year's Double or Nothing event. The pay-per-view featured an incredible performance from Sting, who took part in his first live wrestling match in six years.

MEN OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/LRppoPsrog — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 1, 2021

Appearing on the latest episode of the Oral Sessions podcast, Ethan Page discussed numerous topics, most notably the WCW icon's involvement in his feud with Darby Allin. Page sent a warning to Sting, additionally stating that there are many other legends in the company that he needs to settle his beef with:

"If Sting keeps his nose in my business, I have no problem whipping his a** for the rest of his career, which I’m sure won’t be that long.” Page continued, “More legends? There are so many backstage at AEW, I feel like just walking around and Ego’s Edging Arn Anderson into catering, that would be entertaining. Jake ‘The Snake’ [Roberts] gave me a clothesline on my debut, I did not like that, so I owe him a bit of a receipt. I would like that." (H/T- Wrestlezone)

AEW's Ethan Page also talked about Darby Allin, saying he doesn't like the former TNT Champion because of his half-facepaint style.

"Darby Allin is one of those people that I strongly dislike," added Ethan Page. "He also only paints half of his face. I only like to be friends with people that paint all of their face." (H/T- Wrestlezone)

Page's harsh words may have intensified his and Scorpio Sky's AEW feud with Sting and Darby Allin.

Ethan Page will face Darby Allin in a coffin match on next week's AEW Dynamite

Will Ethan Page finally destroy Darby Allin?

Page and Allin will face each other in a coffin match on the first night of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest. The bout was supposed to happen during this week's Road Rager episode, but Darby Allin's prior assault on Ethan Page prompted the latter to call it off.

Their fight could involve interference from Scorpio Sky and even Sting, considering this will be a stipulation-based contest.

Are you excited about the upcoming coffin match between Ethan Page and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything AEW

Edited by Kartik Arry