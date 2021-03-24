"I was ready to die" - Britt Baker's mindset going into her Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite

It was clear when watching the match that Britt Baker was ready to do whatever it took to deliver a memorable fight with Thunder Rosa. The two women certainly delivered in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

Britt Baker was this week's guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where the two women discussed all things AEW.

There was no doubt that the Lights Out match was going to come up, and when it did, Britt Baker said she was ready to die to deliver the best possible performance.

"So the nature of the beast of the of like the unsanctioned match, I was nervous because it's gonna hurt there's no way around it like it's gonna hurt. But like, I'm telling you, Renee, I was ready to die. Like I'm like, let's effing go. Let's go because I was like, I've been here from the beginning from day one in AEW. I was the first woman signed. And then through it all with the women's division, it sucks. They're not ready for TV. They're this. They're that. And I felt like this was like the opportunity to prove the legitimacy of the division and say that like no, we do have a dog in this fight and women's wrestling. So I was I was just so motivated. I was so ready to go."

When Britt Baker realized she was main-eventing AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker revealed that while she heard she and Thunder Rosa would main event AEW Dynamite, she didn't believe it until she saw it on a whiteboard in the back earlier in the day.

"You know, things change in wrestling, so he told us like that we were going to be doing the main event, but then I kept thinking like things are gonna change. Then day of, It's like the whiteboard in the back to see like main event, Dr. Britt, I was like, holy s***, like this is happening. That's like for me when it really, really hit."

