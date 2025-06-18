"I really don't want to get into the ring" - AEW name makes a huge announcement

Tony Khan is undoubtedly the most influential figure in AEW. The 42-year-old personality oversees the financial growth and the creative department of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Khan has been in the business of booking and promotion for only six years. In his short stint as the CEO of a pro wrestling company, he has done an incredible job in building AEW as a viable alternative to WWE.

The president of the Jacksonville-based promotion only appears on television to make announcements regarding upcoming matches and shows. However, he found himself at the receiving end of an assault by The New Elite when he appeared on Dynamite in April 2024.

In a recent chat with Yahoo Finance, the All Elite Wrestling President discussed the possibility of getting physical in the ring again. Khan seemed apprehensive toward the idea, as he still has not forgotten how he was attacked by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks during the Elite vs. AEW storyline in 2024.

Trending

“Yeah, I really don’t want to get into the ring, and I like to think of myself as the commissioner as more of a device. You know, when you watch NFL football, we have a great commissioner—he’s done so many great things for the league—and the way the NFL features Roger, I think, is fantastic. It’s great to have the commissioner involved in the game; he makes the rulings from on high,” he said.

Tony Khan stated that he was happy to play a similar role to that of a commissioner in the NFL. The 42-year-old personality reiterated that he was mainly a matchmaker in AEW, and fans did not need to see him in every single episode.

While Khan felt it was important for him to stay involved behind the scenes, he did not find being a permanent on-screen character necessary. Tony also joked about being planted by a spike Piledriver by The Young Bucks, expressing his gratitude that he managed to recover from such a brutal assault.

"The spike piledriver—they’re still doing that? Yeah, it’s banned in several states. It’s illegal in the state of Tennessee; it’s illegal in Mexico. I don’t want to necessarily get into the ring. My one time, I got tricked and attacked in the ring, is enough to keep me out for life.” [H/T: Ringside News]

After being physically dismantled by The New Elite, the AEW CEO has no plans of getting involved in a physical altercation on television ever again.

Tony Khan has booked several marquee matches for AEW All In: Texas

The 2025 edition of AEW All In will emanate from Globe Life Field Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 12. It is going to be All Elite Wrestling's biggest-ever pay-per-view in the United States, and Tony Khan is willing to do everything to make it an event for the ages.

Several exciting matches have already been announced for the high-stakes show so far. The main event of All In 2025 will see Jon Moxley defend his AEW World Title against Hangman Adam Page.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Toni Storm will put her Women's World Title on the line against Mercedes Mone. Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will also reignite their historic rivalry when they battle for the AEW Unified Championship at the Texas pay-per-view.

The match card is already looking quite exciting, and there are a number of bouts that are yet to be added. The last two editions of All In were a massive success, and Tony Khan would want to continue that trend this year as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More