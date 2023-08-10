"I really wanted to be with my buddies and with my wife" - Veteran 4-time champion on leaving WWE for AEW

Friends and family can often play a part in why someone gets a certain job, and for AEW star Roderick Strong, it was the deciding factor when it came to choosing what wrestling company he would represent.

Strong had been absent from WWE television since August 2022, which led many people to believe that he was beginning to transition into more of a backstage role after years of punishment. However, that wasn't the case, as he ended up debuting for AEW in April 2023 to help his old friend Adam Cole.

On the latest edition of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Roderick Strong went into great detail about his departure from WWE, with the main reason for joining AEW being he wanted to be with his friends from the past, as well as his wife Marina Shafir.

"In August of last year [2022], I got injured and was out for some time. When It was getting closer to the end of the year, my contract actually expired from WWE. It was one of those situations where I was rehabbing, in a pretty decent place, but not exactly sure what was going to go on with me at the time. I had someone representing me, and just reached out and was talking to both companies. It was one of those weird things that it felt like it was inevitable and walking through a certain part of the process, just to do it when I really wanted to be with my buddies and with my wife." (H/T Fightful)

Strong also went on to say that All Elite Wrestling reminded him of what Ring of Honor used to be like when it first started out, a company that everyone wants to help improve.

"AEW reminded me so much what I loved about Ring of Honor, the collective 'everybody wants it to be better.' You hear whatever, but since I've been there, it's been 'how can we make this better?' It's coming from everybody, for the most part, and it's very motivating. In those kind of environments, personally based off my experience, I thrive better there. I consider it a lot more like college. It's not as strict, but if you're doing the things you need to do, you'll become successful and help the company. That's the whole point, right? We're there to make the company better and do what is asked of it." (H/T Fightful)

Roderick Strong made the decision to join AEW after a very special occasion

The decision to leave a guaranteed job in WWE to take a risk and join AEW was always going to be daring for Roderick Strong. However, his decision to join Tony Khan's company made Roddy rather emotional as he found out he would be working closely with Adam Cole just two days after his son's birthday.

"Finally, making that decision, and just having the opportunity and knowing when I get there I would be doing something with Adam, which excited me very much. It was two days after my son's birthday. The timing of everything was perfect. It was super emotional. I wasn't able to digest it all until a few days after. Sometimes, it still doesn't even feel real. A long drawn out journey, but we got to it, and being able to debut in that position with Adam, it was the best." (H/T Fightful)

Cole and Strong haven't been seeing eye-to-eye as of late, with Roddy watching on from the sidelines after being assaulted by Samoa Joe while Cole's friendship with AEW World Champion MJF continues to blossom, much to the disgust of Roderick Strong.

Have you enjoyed Roderick Strong's run in AEW so far?

