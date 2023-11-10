"I was released from the hospital this morning and I’m not feeling the best" - AEW star gives a big health update

A 32-year-old star took to social media earlier today to provide a health update after the events of AEW Dynamite and informed that he was released from the hospital but was not feeling the best. The star in question is Anthony Bowens, who was assaulted on the recent edition of Dynamite.

After Jay White's victory over Mark Briscoe in the main event on AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman attacked the Bullet Club Gold, which led the heels to flee and deliver a passionate promo. The promo was cut short when the lights went off, and a video of the backstage assault on Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn (The Acclaimed) by masked men played on the screen. In the footage, a man wearing the Devil Mask was shown on the screen.

The show ended with the World Trios Champions lying helpless on the ground as the Salt of the Earth rushed to the scene to help his new friends. Following the incident, Anthony Bowens, who went through the glass pane, took to social media and provided a medical update.

"I was released from the hospital this morning and I’m not feeling the best. Tonight is the @outmagazine Out100 Red Carpet Celebration and I’m going to do my best to fulfill my commitment to them before shutting things down for a bit. Thank you to everyone who has reached out. When we are back on our feet, we are going to figure out who these pieces of sh*t are," Bowens wrote.

Here is the post:

Expand Tweet

MJF set to defend AEW World Championship at Full Gear

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is embroiled in a heated rivalry with Jay White and his stable Bullet Club Gold. Last month, after the Switchblade challenged the AEW Champion for a title match, he was attacked backstage by the Devil mask-wearing assailant.

While the identity of the assailant was unknown, White thought it was MJF and stole his title belt. The Salt of the Earth tried to regain it last week by teaming with Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn to face Bullet Club Gold. The quest to reclaim the belt was unsuccessful, as the champ was pinned by the leader of the Bullet Club Gold.

Jay White, who currently possesses the championship belt, will attempt to become the legitimate champion by challenging the longest-reigning AEW World champion MJF at Full Gear on November 18.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here