"I was sick of it" - AEW's Malakai Black on being frustrated with WWE's booking 

AEW star Malakai Black recently stated that while he was happy during his time down on WWE NXT, he felt ignored on the promotion's main roster.

Formerly known as Aleister Black, the AEW star was shown the door from WWE on June 2nd, 2021, as part of the company's process of roster streamlining. Unlike the 90-day non-compete clause for most WWE stars, Black's clause was only 30-days long, thus allowing him to make his AEW debut on July 7th.

On @SquaredCirclPit, @TommyEnd revealed when he got the news of his release, his wife cried but he couldn’t help but laugh. He said @AEW was the plan from the moment he got the news.



Listen to the whole interview: https://t.co/9cO4QBjVfU

Watch: https://t.co/xZM9lVpxXa pic.twitter.com/EWtbMtSbdX — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) July 20, 2021

Since then, the former NXT Champion has been pretty vocal about how unhappy he was during his final months in WWE. In a recent interview with Metal Injection, Malakai Black revealed that joining AEW was his immediate thought process due to his pent-up frustrations with WWE's creative process.

The AEW star also took a dig at the WWE's product, stating that there's nothing consistent in the company's booking. He added that storylines are discarded on a week-to-week basis and that all feuds and matches are "beaten to death."

“That [joining AEW] was the immediate thought process. I was sick of it, even before everything went down. I loved my time in NXT, but I felt I did nothing of importance on the main roster. It was too much bipolar 50-50 booking, they would push me and pull me off TV. Honestly, that’s [50-50 booking] the entire product right now. There’s nothing really consistent. Everything changes week to week, or is done to the point of beating it to death.” said Malakai Black (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Malakai Black could soon go to war against Cody Rhodes in AEW

Malakai Black has gotten off to a terrific start in AEW as he's currently embroiled in a feud with one of the company's top babyfaces, Cody Rhodes. It all began at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, where Black debuted by attacking the legendary Arn Anderson and Cody.

At the following week's AEW: Fyter Fest Night One, the former TNT Champion and Malakai Black went to blows again. However, before the situation escalated, security separated the two.

It looks like the two could soon collide inside the squared circle. Though the match could go down in the coming weeks, the promotion should save it for a bigger stage like AEW All Out 2021 on September 5th.

Do you think Malakai Black is a better fit in AEW than he was in WWE? Do you want Black to get one over Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Kaushik Das