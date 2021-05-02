"I still genuinely hate them" - Former WWE star on The Young Bucks

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm believes the AEW Tag Team Champion Young Bucks have done a "tremendous job" since transforming into heels.

The Young Bucks have delivered critically-acclaimed performances since embracing their dark side. Their over-the-top shenanigans during matches have entertained fans while also making viewers loathe them.

In a chat with Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Daily Radio, Lance Storm praised the AEW Tag Team Champions for being tremendous heel personalities. He stated that he feels like "killing these guys" due to their cheesy dressing sense and obnoxious choice of shoes.

“They have such tremendous heel personalities. Like just the smug look on their face when they come out, it’s like, ‘I want to kill these guys,’ and the cheesy headbands with the tassels on them with the obnoxious shoes that they’ve really done a great job," said Storm (H/T - WrestleZone).

Lance Storm pointed out that despite the team performing cool moves, he still genuinely hates the Young Bucks' characters as heels (from a fan's perspective).

Storm further revealed that it's not easy to be hated by fans when you're doing "cool" things in the ring, but the AEW Tag Team Champions do their jobs perfectly.

“They’ve done a tremendous job in this transformation to be such obnoxious pricks...even though that they’re out there having these exciting matches with all these moves, I still genuinely hate them. So I think the heel turn has been quite good in that regard, because it’s hard to be try to be that exciting and do so much cool shit and to be hated. I think they are finding the means by which to do it,” said Storm.

What's next for the AEW Tag Team Champion Young Bucks?

After defeating the Sydal Brothers this week, The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships on the May 12th edition of AEW Dynamite.

First the Dior's, then the Jordan 11's. You can say what you want about the @youngbucks, but they have some 🔥 shoe game pic.twitter.com/UETnL6wEJH — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 30, 2021

The Young Bucks' challengers will be determined on next week's AEW: Blood and Guts episode when The Acclaimed, SCU, Varsity Blondes, and Jurassic Express will battle it out in a four-way clash.

What do you think about Lance Storm's assessment of The Young Bucks? Do you think that the duo are better heels than babyfaces? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.