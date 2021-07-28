"I still hope it happens" - Cody Rhodes on a possible dream match with Sting

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about wrestling Sting in AEW, saying he's still optimistic about the dream match eventually happening.

After debuting for AEW in December 2020, Sting is yet to compete in singles competition in the promotion. However, going by his memorable tag team matches at AEW Revolution and Double or Nothing 2021, he still has a lot left in the tank. Fans want Sting to wrestle Cody in AEW in a battle of the eras.

DEATH BATTLE! Sting VS Cody Rhodes pic.twitter.com/bKIEUzY7jY — Death Battle Bot (@DeathBattleBot) February 5, 2021

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Cody Rhodes stated that though there are no current plans, he hopes a match with Sting happens while The Icon is in the company. He further praised the AEW roster, saying Sting and a new-age wrestler like Jack Evans being in the same company speaks volumes about its diversity.

“I absolutely was adamant about wanting to do a match with him and it’s not something that’s been discussed or contracted or anything like that but, while he’s here, I still would hope that it happens. He’s such a huge part of who I am and he was such a d*ck to me on the second week when he showed up, and I love that. And I love his love for my dad as well. Sting is a big part of what we do. What a different company when you can have Sting there and Jack Evans in the same company. That’s what AEW does better than any. It’s such a diverse roster,” Cody Rhodes said.

Has AEW teased a match between Sting and Cody Rhodes?

While it doesn't seem like a match between Cody Rhodes and Sting will happen anytime soon, AEW has already laid the seeds for their rivalry. On the December 9th, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting interrupted Cody's promo.

.@Sting made it clear he's not going anywhere but we still don't know why he's here - THE MYSTERY #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TE32BZpxlw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 10, 2020

Though The Icon made it clear he wasn't there for Cody but Darby Allin, on a closing note, Sting uttered, "See you around, kid." Though subtle, it was a tease nonetheless, opening the doors for a clash between the two era-defining performers.

