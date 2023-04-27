"I still don't know why I'm here" - Popular AEW star responds to questions about his future

Some of life's toughest questions can get even the simplest of minds racing. But one AEW star has asked themselves why they are still here on this planet.

The star in question is current AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, who, if he were any more laid-back, would fall over, a demeanor that has helped him retain his international championship for over six months.

"Freshly Squeezed" has managed to outsmart and outperform the likes of Jeff Jarrett, Katsuyori Shibata, and Wheeler Yuta in order to keep his title. At the time of this writing, he has held the belt for just under 200 days.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Orange Cassidy: hurt hand and red chest after reaching V19 with his International Championship.



The wear and tear is surely showing up on OC and I wouldn't be surprised if he dropped the title to somebody soon.



Speaking to Simon Miller of WhatCulture Wrestling at the WrestleCon convention over WrestleMania weekend, Orange Cassidy claimed that he was looking forward to leaving the convention because it started so early:

"I'm really hoping that I can sleep today at some point because [WrestleCon] is way too early. I still don't know why I'm here." (H/T Fightful)

Miller then asked Cassidy if there was any reason why anyone was here before asking the AEW International Champion the most important question of all, what is the meaning of life? Cassidy's answer was short and straight to the point.

"There is none." (H/T Fightful)

Orange Cassidy will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

"Freshly Squeezed" has been the International Champion for so long that the belt was even called the International Championship when he won it. Cassidy has defended the title 19 times at the time of writing and could make it an even 20 this Wednesday on Dynamite.

This week on Dynamite, Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against Bandido. The latter will be making his return to the company after visa issues have prevented him from competing.

Bandido and Cassidy have faced each other in the past, but it wasn't while the current International Champion was called Orange Cassidy. The one-on-one contest between the two men came when Cassidy wrestled as Fire Ant, who defeated Bandido in the final of the Forza Lucha Cup for the Forza Lucha promotion in 2014.

Who will leave Dynamite as the International Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

