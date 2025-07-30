  • home icon
  "I still love him," "I'm going to miss him" - AEW legend opens up on relationship with Hulk Hogan

"I still love him," "I'm going to miss him" - AEW legend opens up on relationship with Hulk Hogan

By Ishan Dubey
Published Jul 30, 2025 09:23 GMT
WWE legend and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (Image via: WWE.com)
WWE legend and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (Image via: WWE.com)

Hulk Hogan tragically passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. The entire wrestling world mourned his death, and he received numerous tributes across various promotions, including WWE, AEW, TNA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. AEW legend Sting recently opened up about his relationship with Hogan during an appearance.

The two worked together for the first time in WCW in 1994. Following that, they repeatedly fought each other for the world championship. The Icon made an appearance at Big Time Wrestling and reminisced on his relationship with the Hulkster.

"Hulk means so much to me. I'm glad I got this opportunity to talk about it. This is my first opportunity to say that I love Hulk Hogan. I still love him. I'm going to miss him. He was a contributor to the wrestling industry as a whole like no one else."
He added:

"He brought everyone else up to new levels. He brought Sting up to new levels. Sting-Hogan, we broke attendance records all over the United States. We had record-breaking pay-per-view buy rates. Nintendo games." [From 1:28 - 2:15]

Hulk's tragic passing left the whole wrestling world in shock. He was one of the most important figures in professional wrestling. Many stars and fans across the globe have paid their respects to The Immortal.

Check out the full video here:

Sting says Hulk Hogan transcended wrestling

During the same appearance, Sting went on to talk more about the great wrestling career of Hulk Hogan. The Stinger told the fans about how many people told him that he was being sidelined by the office when Hulk came to WCW.

He revealed that he convinced all of them that Hulk was there to fill seats and his presence would help everyone in the company make money.

"When Hogan first came into WCW, some of the guys would say, 'Man, don't you feel like the office has you stepping aside for Hulk?' I said, 'No, I don't feel like that at all. I feel like we have the King of Kings here. Hulk Hogan is going to help put butts in seats. We're all going to make more money. We're all going to get better ratings. It's going to be good all the way around.'"
He added:

"If you look at what he did, he transcended wrestling. He was the first." [From 2:22 - 2:58]

It's great to see Sting pay his respects to a legend like Hulk Hogan.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
