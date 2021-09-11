"I think it's in bad taste" - Wrestling veteran thinks MJF crossed the line with his promo on AEW Dynamite (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on MJF's promo on this week's AEW Dynamite, saying it was in "bad taste."

MJF aimed many controversial barbs at Brian Pillman Jr.'s aunt, pregnant sister, and mother on Wednesday's show. As expected, many were riled up by the promo, believing AEW had crossed the line with it.

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage Review | Smack Talk with Dutch Mantell: Edge vs. Rollins II; Andrade vs. PAC https://t.co/Oomc2VDrB9 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 11, 2021

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell also shared similar sentiments. Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell stated the promo might seem funny, but he felt MJF went a bit too far.

He added that AEW should have beeped out the part where MJF talks about Pillman's mother, considering that many kids watch the show. Mantell talked about the possibility of AEW including MJF's promo for publicity.

"That to me, for us it might be funny, but I think it's in bad taste, I really do. What if you heard an NFL football player saying that? He's a heel 24/7, I like that about him. But when you get in front of a crowd, you got kids out there, and you got people watching, and you got advertisers, I think that's going over the line. I don't know why they didn't bleep that because I think the bleep is better. Maybe say it on a live house show. But to let it go through and go through all the ears and eyes, I think they intended for it to go through. So, I don't understand that at all," said Dutch Mantell.

Brian Pillman Jr. could soon get his hands on MJF in AEW

It's debatable whether MJF really crossed the line with his promo. However, it's safe to say that the heel has generated enough heat for himself. Many AEW fans are waiting for Brian Pillman Jr. to give him a beatdown.

The MJF vs Brian Pillman Jr programm had an incredible start and I think it'll be great the entire way through.



Remember when people said AEW's younger stars wouldn't get tv time?



Also Wardlow's slow burn turn is being done excellently — Pfmu🇮🇪  (@PatrickEireAew) September 9, 2021

Although AEW is yet to confirm a match between the two, there's a possibility it could go down at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22nd.

Also Read

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's assessment of MJF's promo on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall told us why his storyline with The Bunny was dropped. Check it out right here.

Edited by Angana Roy