"I think everyone knows what to expect" - Tony Khan drops major hint at CM Punk's AEW debut

Tony Khan recently dropped a major hint at CM Punk's AEW arrival, stating that fans know what to expect from AEW Rampage: The First Dance on August 20th.

Since the last few weeks, rumors surrounding Punk's AEW debut have dominated the wrestling discourse. Though no one in the company has outright confirmed the reports, several subtle hints have been dropped lately.

The most notable tease was AEW announcing the second episode of its new show, Rampage, from the United Center in Chicago, Punk's hometown. Fans strongly feel that CM Punk will debut on the August 20th show, and Tony Khan also seems to acknowledge it.

In his latest appearance on Busted Open Radio, the AEW head-honcho stated that he knows what fans expect from Rampage's second episode. Khan added that he hopes the anticipation surrounding it (Punk's debut) continues to build in the coming days:

“Furthermore, we’ll hear a little bit more about what’s coming on Rampage. It’s going to be a huge card, and tonight we’ll establish more of what’s coming on the premiere of Rampage. Of course, I think everyone knows what to expect on the second episode of Rampage, which is titled ‘The First Dance.’ And I expect the anticipation will continue to build.” said Tony Khan (H/T - WrestlingInc)

CM Punk could lock horns with Darby Allin at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

Soon after AEW announced The First Dance special, Darby Allin delivered a promo on AEW Dynamite which hinted at a match with CM Punk.

CM Punk rumours started



AEW announced Rampage for United Center



Darby Allin said prove in AEW if you think you're Best In The World



Last Dynamite Excalibur said "Last week darby laid down challenge to best in the world for Rampage in Chicago." pic.twitter.com/czimiosF6U — HEEL MOXLEY #ShingoSZN (@HeelMox) August 7, 2021

The former TNT Champion had stated that he wouldn't mind even if his opponent at The First Dance was the "best in the world," which was Punk's catchphrase during his time in WWE. Although Allin later denied the promo was directed at Punk, the seeds have already been laid for a blockbuster clash between them.

