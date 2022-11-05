"I don't think they expect anymore" - WWE veteran speculates on the reason why CM Punk might not sue AEW following the 'Brawl Out' incident (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has provided his entire take on CM Punk's current situation with AEW after the controversy at the All Out pay-per-view.

Punk has been absent from television after his verbal tirade against AEW EVPs at the All Out media scrum. Reports have also suggested that the former AEW World Champion could be done with All Elite Wrestling but nothing has been confirmed.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that AEW expected Punk to sue them. However, he believes that the two parties have made a settlement which might've led to the 44-year-old earning himself a lot of money in the process.

"They expected CM Punk to sue them. I don't think they expect anymore because they have made a settlement with him. So if you go away, shut up, and sign his NDA, will give you these millions of dollars, maybe not that much, but will give you all this money and let's wrap it up. And I think CM Punk says, 'Well, that's a hard decision, where do I sign?' And he signs it and walks out the door. So in a way, it was a double loss for both of them but now it's a double win for both of them. Because the less said, the better. And Punk, he was just staying in for the money, anyway," said Dutch Mantell. [1:16:00-1:17:02]

Dutch Mantell believes CM Punk and AEW did the right thing by possibly settling their issues

In continuation of the same conversation, Dutch Mantell claimed that CM Punk and AEW made the right decision by possibly bringing an end to their issues.

Mantell believes that there is no point in both parties dragging the situation, as it hurts everybody involved.

"You know you can, 'I love wrestling, I love this...' well, he loves wrestling when he gets the money but if he can get the money without the wrestling, then he is probably a happy camper. But I'm glad he wrapped it up, I don't think that does AEW or Tony Khan or CM Punk, I don't think it does them any good to drag this out and try to get more probity out of this. I think it hurts everybody," added Dutch Mantell. [1:17:03-1:17:34]

AEW has teased The Elite's return in recent weeks, however, there has been no confirmation regarding Punk's comeback.

