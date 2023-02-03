"I don't think it hurts anybody" - WWE legend Bully Ray reacts to recent title change in AEW 

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts about the main event of last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, in which Samoa Joe defeated Darby Allin to become a two-time TNT Champion.

The match was a No Holds Barred match. Darby Allin entered with a jacket covered in thumb-tacks. He did everything in his power to punish the Samoan Submission Machine.

Joe was busted open early when he was dropped onto a table, and one of the pieces cut the top of his eye. Despite all the damage he took, he managed to hit Darby Allin with the Muscle Buster on the exposed wooden floor and win the match.

Bully ray reviewed the match during the latest Busted Open Radio podcast episode. He mentioned that he was not surprised by the title change and claimed that he loves to see wrestlers playing Hot Potato with the Television Title. He also believes that the change does not hurt anybody.

“I like when one championship constantly gets flip-flopped and if you’re going to flip-flop a championship, the Television Title is the one to do it with. You always have that aspect of, ‘anything can happen in any show, any city.’ People love when they get a title change... So, yeah, flip-flopping that belt, I’d like to see it often. I don’t think it hurts anybody, especially if you have to defend that championship every week," Bully Ray said. [02:26 - 03:16]

Bully Ray appreciates Samoa Joe's current gimmick in AEW

While speaking on the same podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Samoa Joe for holding both the Television Titles and calling himself the 'King of Television.'

He appreciated his gimmick in AEW. Ray also feels that Joe has been given the liberty to drop either title at any point and can also regain it when he feels like it.

"And since he has two Television Titles, the AEW and the Ring of Honor, it gives them the option where he can drop it at anytime and get them back at anytime and every time he gets it back, he claims himself to be the King of TV. I love that ‘King of TV’ moniker,” the veteran said. [02:47 - 03:04]

Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe When you gaze upon me, know you are in the presence of your betters. The King has Spoken. When you gaze upon me, know you are in the presence of your betters. The King has Spoken. https://t.co/9FQRbUuul1

Following the match, Wardlow made his return to spoil Joe's celebrations.

Do you think Samoa Joe could hold on to the AEW TNT Title in his battle against the War Machine? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

