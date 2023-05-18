"I think I'm straight again," says former WWE Superstar after posting an edited photo of himself and Toni Storm

Former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm might have her hands full when it comes to her feuds in All Elite Wrestling, but she might also be the reason why two former WWE Superstars are in a feud of their own.

The two stars in question are Juice Robinson, Toni's real-life husband, and former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, who WWE fans know as Darren Young.

Rosser and Juice were set to face off at NJPW's Capital Collision event in April, but the match never took place. Juice assaulted Rosser before the bout due to the comments he made about Toni Storm during the build-up.

The two men are set to collide in a street fight at NJPW's Resurgence event on May 21st, and in an attempt to get into the head of Robinson, Fred Rosser posted an edited picture of him next to Toni Storm on social media.

At the time of writing, Rosser has posted the edited picture with Storm four times, with many other tweets being aimed at Juice Robinson. Who will get the last laugh at NJPW Resurgence? Only time will tell!

Toni Storm will challenge for the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing

When she's not dealing with Fred Rosser being her new biggest fan, Toni Storm is still fighting at the highest level when it comes to the AEW women's division.

However, Storm could prove once more that she is a cut above the rest on May 28th in Las Vegas, Nevada, as she is set to challenge Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing.

Hayter was scheduled to compete on the May 17th edition of Dynamite in a trios match alongside Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida against The Outcasts. But due to injuries inflicted by The Outcasts, the match was changed to a two-on-two contest.

The last time Toni Storm met Jamie Hayter in a one-on-one match was when Hayter defeated Storm for the AEW Women's Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2022. However, Storm wasn't part of The Outcasts at the time, meaning her new attitude could be the difference maker in this highly-anticipated rematch.

