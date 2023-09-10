"I think I want to do it again" - CJ Perry (fka Lana) sends a message to her husband Miro on AEW Collision

CJ Perry has just had her first segment in AEW since her debut a week ago, at All Out, as she addressed her husband Miro's actions during the pay-per-view.

This was Perry's first Collision appearance, and this confirmed she would be making more appearances here, moving forward. She revealed that she came out at All Out to help her husband, but did not get the reaction she expected.

She then commented on her husband's "pursuit for greatness", stating that he had changed, ever since he lost the TNT Championship, almost two years ago. She respected his decision and announced that in the meantime, she'll go through her path.

“Oh Miro, you really want to go down this path? I respect that but I’m going to have to go down mine!"

She revealed that she wanted to go back to being the "Coldest Manager in Wrestling". Looking at her résumé as a manager, where she helped Miro to great heights at his peak, she definitely could do it again for someone else.

"I once was the coldest manager in all of wrestling, and I think I want to do it again."

It is still unknown who CJ Perry will manage, but this may possibly not be Miro, following recent events.

