"I don't think the kids need to see that" - WWE legend disliked Toni Storm and Mariah May's AEW Revolution match

AEW presented its second annual Revolution event earlier this month. The pay-per-view featured several major happenings, but the hottest topic of discussion was the bloodbath between Toni Storm and Mariah May. While reactions have varied across the board, a WWE legend has just made surprising remarks on the match and the AEW women's division.

Timeless Toni Storm and The Glamour have had one of the most captivating feuds in All Elite Wrestling history. Storm and May had their big All In 2024 rematch at Grand Slam last month as Toni regained the Women's World Championship in her homeland. The only four-time AEW Women's Champion then retained at Revolution in a 13-minute brawl billed as The Hollywood Ending. The match was full of violence as both competitors bled heavily around LA's Crypto.com Arena. The feedback was split, but one WWE legend is clearly among the opposing viewers: Dutch Mantell.

Dirty Dutch is no stranger to brawls in wrestling. However, the former Zeb Colter of WWE did not approve of the message sent with Storm vs. May at AEW Revolution. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter and co-hosts Teddy Long and Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, Mantell revealed his surprising take on the bout and the women's division. The 75-year-old was asked what he thought about the match.

"I don't like it. I don't like the females... I mean, my God, I don't like the women bleeding, I really don't. Yeah, I don't like that at all, the reason I don't... guys? OK, but then sometimes they go to the extreme, which... I don't think the kids need to see that, I really don't, and I damn sure don't want to see... I don't take a perverse pleasure in seeing women bleeding," Dutch Mantell said. [From 4:42 to 5:43]

He continued:

"My God... just let them have a match and just do little... the cheerleader body, I think that's why everybody goes to see them anyway, but if they're going to fight that way and be mad over a man, I mean, that... to me, that sends a bad message, I think, and wrestling does send a message to all these little girls out there." [From 5:44 to 6:05]

Apter expressed unfamiliarity with seeing such a bloody women's match on TV, while Davis wondered if this was the first AEW women's match with such bloodshed. Long and his co-hosts agreed with Dutch's remarks on this sort of feud sending a bad message and that wrestling does send messages to young fans.

Toni Storm set to defend her title at AEW Dynasty

Megan Bayne is already making her name in All Elite Wrestling in a major way, and now, she will challenge Women's World Champion Toni Storm at the second annual Dynasty PPV. Below is the updated lineup:

International Championship Triple Threat: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Dynasty 2025 will take place on Sunday, April 6, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. This will be AEW's first-ever pay-per-view held in the Keystone State.

