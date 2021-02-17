"I think he knows that" - AEW's Cody Rhodes on wanting a match against Sting

When "The Icon" Sting arrived in AEW back in December, the wrestling world was excited but also didn't know what to make of it. There were a lot of questions raised by the fans and the biggest one was whether he would get back inside the squared circle. Cody Rhodes has made it quite clear that he wants to be at the top of the list of potential opponents for the WCW Legend if he returns to singles action in AEW.

Rhodes recently spoke to New York Post's Joseph Staszewski about having a dream match with Sting in AEW and whether it may be a cinematic match or not.

“To me, the cinematic matches, they really don’t have a current definition. I’ve seen the Stadium Stampede. I’ve seen the Boneyard [match]. I’ve seen various different ways to present cinematic. And really cinematic just means with different camera cuts. It can mean a lot of things, but ask me that question again in a few months because I want the opportunity to stand across from the Stinger and I think he knows that. It’s almost kind of itching at me under my skin that if there is somebody I wanted to beat, it’s the face of TNT’s hottest period and run.” said Cody Rhodes.

"He just brings this credibility, this aura..." - Cody Rhodes on what Sting brings to AEW

There aren't many wrestlers that are still active from the Monday Night Wars era. Sting, being on AEW television, brings credibility to a brand that is still relatively new to the world of professional wrestling.

That fact isn't lost on the AEW EVP, who revealed how vital Sting is to the locker room.

“There was a time where six million people, eight million people were watching wrestling and there are very few people who lived that period of time and who were big stars. Really there are none active other than Sting. He just brings this credibility, this aura and this wisdom, to what he does. I want people to think he’s just that all the time. That’s who he is. He’s just walking around face painted, the long coat because that’s how I see him. When he walks through the back, the common area right before you get to the go position where my office is, where Tony’s office is, there is the common area and when he walks through there it changes the mood. Every local who might be working ‘Dark’ that night, guy who is chomping away, then when you see him he really brings this great presence. That alone is really invaluable and the fact that he’s on TV and we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg with I think what Sting is capable of.” said Cody Rhodes.

